FY2021 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut by Analyst

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

