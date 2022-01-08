FY2021 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

