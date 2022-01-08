FY2023 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Cut by Wedbush

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

