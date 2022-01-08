Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
