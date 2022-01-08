Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000.

