GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches Market Cap of $20.28 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $756,658.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,047,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

