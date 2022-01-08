GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

