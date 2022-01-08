Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

