GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) versus ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Critical Analysis

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.86 $110.61 million N/A N/A ASML $15.97 billion 19.41 $4.06 billion $15.77 47.95

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.21%. ASML has a consensus price target of $792.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given ASML’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11%

Summary

ASML beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

