Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $163.58 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $163.58 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 163,672,224 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

