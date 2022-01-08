General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

NYSE GE opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.90, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

