General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 112.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

