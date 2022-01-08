Gentex Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gentex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.