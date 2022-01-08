Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,534.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($74.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.35) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($60.58) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,584.83). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($71.15), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($253,576.61).

GNS stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.84) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,600 ($61.99). The company had a trading volume of 50,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 4,198 ($56.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($85.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,355.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

