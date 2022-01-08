GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Tops $412,590.45

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $412,590.45 and approximately $126.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

