GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.04) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,598.40 ($21.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,481.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

