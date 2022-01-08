Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. 2,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,598,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,272,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,511,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

