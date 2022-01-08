Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,429.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

