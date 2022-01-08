Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global SPAC Partners were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,694,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSPT opened at $10.02 on Friday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

