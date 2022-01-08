Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.54. 6,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.