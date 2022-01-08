Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRET stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

