Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SRET stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
