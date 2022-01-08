Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.60.

GL opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

