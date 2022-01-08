Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 808,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,849. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.