Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $88.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

