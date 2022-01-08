GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $64.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 283,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,556. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.01. GMS has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

