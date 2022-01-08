Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stake Boosted by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 239.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Goal Acquisitions worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

