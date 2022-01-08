GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $255,056.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

