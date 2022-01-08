Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSS. cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

