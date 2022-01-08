GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post $383.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.92 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,525. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 1,867,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

