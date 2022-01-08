Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Graham’s payout ratio is -209.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

