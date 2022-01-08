Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 537,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 289,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

