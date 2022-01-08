Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

