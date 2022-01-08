Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,870. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.