Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.