Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR GLJ opened at €31.91 ($36.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. Grenke has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($27.50) and a twelve month high of €43.10 ($48.98). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.98 and its 200 day moving average is €34.65.

Get Grenke alerts:

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.