Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

