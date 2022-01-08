Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce sales of $30.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $465.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

