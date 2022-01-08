GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. GXChain has a total market cap of $179.06 million and $57.55 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003272 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,885,089 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

