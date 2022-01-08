HaloDAO Reaches Market Cap of $281,334.76 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $281,334.76 and approximately $406.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

