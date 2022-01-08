Hamster Trading Down 15.8% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00076186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.06 or 0.07349487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.04 or 0.99166008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070594 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006810 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

