Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 373 ($5.03). 969,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,114. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($6.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.42.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,686.89). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($161,703.27).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

