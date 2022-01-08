Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.02 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.