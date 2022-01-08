Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce sales of $447.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.60 million and the lowest is $439.11 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,113. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.