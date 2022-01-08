Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Alphabet comprises 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,782.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

