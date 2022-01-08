Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.21 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $141.69 or 0.00338427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $94.21 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 680,167 coins and its circulating supply is 664,954 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.