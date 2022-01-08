Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

