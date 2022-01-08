Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.37 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,429 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

