Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $638.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.