Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $4.48 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 74.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 58.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.