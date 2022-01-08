Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

