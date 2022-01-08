Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

